Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, DNB Markets started coverage on Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ørsted A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $711.75.

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

DNNGY stock opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $39.63.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

