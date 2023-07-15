Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a growth of 1,272.9% from the June 15th total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Orange County Bancorp Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Orange County Bancorp stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $34.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,046. Orange County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $192.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.06.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $24.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orange County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Orange County Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Orange County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 268.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,726,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 244,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

