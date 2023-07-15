Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 103.0% from the June 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Optimi Health Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OPTHF remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,443. Optimi Health has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.
Optimi Health Company Profile
