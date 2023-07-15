Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 103.0% from the June 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPTHF remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,443. Optimi Health has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

Optimi Health Corp. develops an integrated functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness food markets in Canada. The company also focuses on the cultivation, extraction, processing, and distribution of strains of functional mushroom. It offers a range of fungi varieties, which include Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps.

