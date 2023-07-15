Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 143.4% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

OPHLY stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ono Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors.

