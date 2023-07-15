OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.60

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (CVE:OSS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 223109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

OneSoft Solutions Stock Up 16.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$87.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.48.

OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.20 million for the quarter. OneSoft Solutions had a negative net margin of 32.78% and a negative return on equity of 75.77%. Equities analysts expect that OneSoft Solutions Inc. will post 0.0086639 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service solution for use in the business process flow of oil and gas pipeline integrity processes, including assessment planning, integrity compliance, dig management, threat monitoring, data management, and dataset analysis.

