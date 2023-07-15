OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Price Performance

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Equities analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OncoCyte by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in OncoCyte by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

