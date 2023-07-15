Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $106.64

Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $106.64 and traded as low as $95.40. Omega Flex shares last traded at $96.88, with a volume of 8,558 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $989.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.66.

Omega Flex Increases Dividend

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 34.42%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Flex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFLX. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 236.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Omega Flex by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Omega Flex by 535.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Omega Flex by 297.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Omega Flex by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Flex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.