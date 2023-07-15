OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTECW) Short Interest Update

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTECW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the June 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OceanTech Acquisitions I Price Performance
OTECW remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,465. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. OceanTech Acquisitions I has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.21.
