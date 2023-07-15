Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.78

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74.
Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways.
