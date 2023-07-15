Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Up 10.4% Over Last Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $296.02 million and $11.28 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,937.85 or 0.06385360 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00049997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00032239 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00019227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013909 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

