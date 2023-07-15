NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (SRV) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 17th

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRV opened at $39.88 on Friday. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $40.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.74.

Institutional Trading of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

