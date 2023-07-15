NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (SRV) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 17th

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:SRV opened at $39.88 on Friday. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $40.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.74.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
