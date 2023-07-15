Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NVEI. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Nuvei from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered Nuvei from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Nuvei from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI opened at $33.89 on Thursday. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 112.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.97.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $256.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nuvei will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in Nuvei by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

