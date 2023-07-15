Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.16 and last traded at $23.16. Approximately 1,317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 4.22% of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NWLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US large-cap stocks screened for both growth and positive ESG characteristics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

