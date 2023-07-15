Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in June

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXN. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 1.6 %

NXN traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $12.39. 6,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,470. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $12.55.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

