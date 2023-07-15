Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.81

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.81 and traded as low as $11.60. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 345,013 shares.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 40.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

