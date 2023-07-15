Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.81

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.81 and traded as low as $11.60. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 345,013 shares.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.
