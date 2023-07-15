Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target Raised to $167.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NUE. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.44.

Shares of NUE opened at $166.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. Nucor has a twelve month low of $102.86 and a twelve month high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor will post 18.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

