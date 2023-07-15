Northwest Natural Holding (NWN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on August 15th

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Northwest Natural has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 66 years. Northwest Natural has a dividend payout ratio of 69.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northwest Natural to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.51. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $41.64 and a 52-week high of $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $462.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.46 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $40,829.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,254.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 372.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 350,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth about $15,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,586,000 after purchasing an additional 277,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 16.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,805,000 after purchasing an additional 226,118 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 126,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

