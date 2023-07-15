Northstar Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,135.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,229.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1,182.22. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $657.72 and a 1 year high of $1,365.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,446.82.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

