Northstar Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,486 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for approximately 2.3% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $203.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.96 and a 200-day moving average of $172.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $125.51 and a 52-week high of $205.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.31.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

