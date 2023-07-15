Northstar Asset Management Inc. Buys 210 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. American States Water makes up approximately 1.3% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Northstar Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of American States Water worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American States Water by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,239,000 after purchasing an additional 51,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American States Water by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,218,000 after acquiring an additional 507,209 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American States Water by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,078,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,819,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American States Water by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,263,000 after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,994,000 after acquiring an additional 18,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

AWR opened at $86.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $77.91 and a fifty-two week high of $100.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.27 and its 200 day moving average is $90.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.40.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. American States Water had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $161.42 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWR. UBS Group raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $56,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

