Northstar Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 3.2% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Melius began coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.11.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $257.45 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $262.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.59 and a 200 day moving average of $217.14.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

