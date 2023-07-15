Northstar Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,487 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 3.7% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.32.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $546.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $564.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.