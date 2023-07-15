North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.