North Star Investment Management Corp. Takes $1.01 Million Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.15% of Ducommun as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Ducommun by 11.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Ducommun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DCO stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.16 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.33. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $181.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.08 million. Research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DCO shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Ducommun from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ducommun from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Ducommun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.