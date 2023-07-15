North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 4,253 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,097 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.06% of NBT Bancorp worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth $69,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 50.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth $519,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NBT Bancorp news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 2,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $71,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,544.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NBT Bancorp news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 2,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $71,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,544.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Delaney acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,446.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NBT Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.10 million. Research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NBTB shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

About NBT Bancorp

(Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.