North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Members Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,051,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 528,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,686,000 after acquiring an additional 181,113 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $107.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.26 and a 200 day moving average of $108.04. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.41 and a 1 year high of $115.07.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.