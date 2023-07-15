North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,741,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $42.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

