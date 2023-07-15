North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 1,875 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in GATX by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in GATX by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in GATX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GATX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

In other news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,940.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,940.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $323,518.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,475.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,414,832 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $129.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.96 and its 200-day moving average is $113.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.05. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $84.96 and a 1-year high of $130.19.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. GATX had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

