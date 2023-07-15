North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 1,389 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 19.6% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 131,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 82.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 21,731 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 171.4% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 18,437 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $72.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.13. The firm has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.