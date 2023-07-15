North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.48 Million Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,489 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.05% of Wendy’s worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 26.3% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 63,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 18.6% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Wendy’s by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wendy’s from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.51. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The company had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 119.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,874,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,874,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at $481,338,503.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.