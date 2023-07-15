North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) by 114.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,124 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.42% of American Software worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in American Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in American Software by 323.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of American Software by 777.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of American Software by 418.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 452.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software Stock Performance

AMSWA opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $359.76 million, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.75. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $19.34.

American Software Dividend Announcement

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.67 million. American Software had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.43%. Equities analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is 146.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on American Software from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

American Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

