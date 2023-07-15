North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.31.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $203.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $125.51 and a one year high of $205.15. The firm has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

