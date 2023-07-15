North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 5,556 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in AT&T by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after buying an additional 112,078 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $28,443,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in AT&T by 147.1% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 25.4% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:T opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.