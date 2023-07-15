North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.11% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,473,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,062,000 after purchasing an additional 646,999 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 128.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 123,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 89,661 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1,028.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 85,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares during the period.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of HMN stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $40.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -110.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $353.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.60 million. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. Analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -507.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $52,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $178,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

