North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,230 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Recommended Stories

