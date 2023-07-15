Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Position Decreased by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,534 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $29,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.5 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.96.

NYSE:NSC opened at $234.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

