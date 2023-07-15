Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, an increase of 105.7% from the June 15th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Nocera Stock Up 2.0 %

NCRA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. 30,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,445. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. Nocera has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nocera had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 90.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nocera stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nocera, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NCRA Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.29% of Nocera at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nocera, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces recirculating aquaculture systems for fish farms in Taiwan. The company also offers consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. In addition, the company sells signature seafood porridge bowl through its flagship bento box store.

