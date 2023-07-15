Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, an increase of 105.7% from the June 15th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Nocera Stock Up 2.0 %
NCRA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. 30,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,445. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. Nocera has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nocera had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 90.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nocera
About Nocera
Nocera, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces recirculating aquaculture systems for fish farms in Taiwan. The company also offers consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. In addition, the company sells signature seafood porridge bowl through its flagship bento box store.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nocera
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Nocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.