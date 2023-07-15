NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Short Interest Down 43.4% in June

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the June 15th total of 68,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NLS Pharmaceutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics during the 1st quarter worth $520,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NLS Pharmaceutics by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NLSP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 46,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,654. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. NLS Pharmaceutics has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.88.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

