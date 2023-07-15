Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 282,922 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,790,679 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 282,922 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.26% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $155,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.4 %

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FCX opened at $41.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.