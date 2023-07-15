Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 242,622 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,228,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 242,622 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for approximately 3.1% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $988,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $353.15 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $353.75. The stock has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $329.48 and a 200-day moving average of $311.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.33.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

