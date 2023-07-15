Ninety One UK Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,813,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,397 shares during the quarter. NetEase accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 1.04% of NetEase worth $602,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NetEase by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,110,000 after acquiring an additional 98,751 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in NetEase by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,924,000 after acquiring an additional 233,489 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NetEase by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,792,000 after acquiring an additional 191,068 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its position in NetEase by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,258,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,388,000 after acquiring an additional 352,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in NetEase by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,047,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,881,000 after acquiring an additional 44,346 shares during the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $105.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.77 and a 200 day moving average of $88.59. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $106.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 23.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 36.93%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on NetEase from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.88.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

