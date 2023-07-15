Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 77,362 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,505,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 77,362 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $78,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,778,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 462,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

GLPI opened at $48.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $55.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

