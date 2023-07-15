Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 273,038 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,038 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $202,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,964,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $298.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.36. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.79 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

