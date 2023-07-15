Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,055,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 703,327 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.35% of Boston Scientific worth $252,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,969,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after buying an additional 1,659,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average of $49.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $643,999.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $643,999.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,360,777 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.