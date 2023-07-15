Ninety One UK Ltd Has $274.86 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,942,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,108 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.29% of Mondelez International worth $274,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $228,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $66,296,000. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 570,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $72.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.13. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

