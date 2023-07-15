Ninety One UK Ltd Has $174.51 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 352,468 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.61% of Keysight Technologies worth $174,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $167.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.31. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.52 and a 52 week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

