Ninety One UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,673,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,636 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises about 1.5% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 1.17% of Trane Technologies worth $491,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.47.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE TT opened at $196.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.79 and a fifty-two week high of $197.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,524,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

