Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 501,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 86,206 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.0% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $321,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $888.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $366.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $792.32 and a 200-day moving average of $670.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.