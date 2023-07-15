Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires 267,390 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,836,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,390 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $114,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in TransUnion by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 35,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in TransUnion by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 35,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU opened at $79.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.75.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.69 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $37,802.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $37,802.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $67,055.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,904.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,960 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

