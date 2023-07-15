Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Sells 266 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lowered its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $111.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

